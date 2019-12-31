Jain Falafel Recipe And Step-by-step Guide For Preparing This Dish At Home

Falafel is an Arab food and is a great source of protein. The dish is relatively low in fat and if you top it with veggies in a pita, it becomes a filling and nourishing meal. The deep-fried fritters or bullets as they're otherwise called, when mixed with the creamy hummus along with the pita bread and the spicy red chutney, make it an altogether a great combination of flavours. Listed below is the recipe guide to make Jain falafel at home.

Recipe for Jain falafel

Ingredients:

¼ cup + 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup dried (uncooked/raw) chickpeas, rinsed, picked over and soaked for at least 4 hours and up to 24 hours in the refrigerator

½ cup packed fresh parsley (mostly leaves but small stems are ok)

½ cup packed fresh cilantro (mostly leaves but small stems are ok)

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

½ teaspoon (about 25 twists) freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Method:

With an oven rack in the middle position, preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Pour ¼ cup of the olive oil into a large baking sheet.

In a food processor, combine the soaked and drained chickpeas, parsley, cilantro, salt, pepper, cumin, cinnamon, and the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Process until smooth, about 1 minute.

With the help of your hands, scoop out about 2 tablespoons of the mixture at a time. Shape the falafel into small patties. You can also use moulds to give different shapes to them if required. Place each falafel on your oiled pan.

Bake them for up to 25 to 30 minutes. Meanwhile, carefully flip the falafels halfway through baking. Cook until the falafels are deeply golden on both sides. The dish is ready to serve. These falafels keep well in the refrigerator for up to 4 days, or in the freezer for several months too.

