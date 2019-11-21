Paneer Recipes: Til-e-Paneer And Other Easy And Quick Snacks To Make At Home

Paneer is unarguably one of the most versatile and popular food items of the Indian Kitchen. Reportedly, Paneer was discovered by Persians and derives its etymology from a Persian word meaning, 'any type of cheese'. It is reportedly also called 'Peynir' in Turkish and 'Panir' in Armenian. Paneer is also known as 'Chenna', in some parts of North-eastern India. It is made by acidifying milk. Since it is made of milk, it is high on protein and calcium. This soft and milky flavour of paneer makes it an ideal addition to Indian curries. Here are three recipes of paneer you can try at home.

Three quick and easy paneer recipes to make at home

Til-e-Paneer

Ingredients required to make Til-e-Paneer:

500 gms Paneer cubes

2 tbsp garlic paste

2 tbsp ginger paste

1 tbsp pepper powder

2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

5 medium-sized green chillies

1/4 cup of yogurt

1/4 cup roasted white sesame seeds

4 tbsp of oil

Salt as per requirement

How to make Til-e-Paneer:

This Paneer recipe can be made in less than an hour. You just need to mix all the ingredients in a utensil, except the oil. Leave the mixture to rest for 10-15 minutes. Heat the pan and pour 4 tbsp of oil into it, and fry the paneer until it turns brown. In a few minutes, Til-e-Paneer will be ready to serve.

Makhana Paneer Chaat

Ingredients required to make Makhana Paneer Chaat:

200 grams makhana

50 grams grated paneer

1 tsp Black pepper powder

Lemon juice

Salt as needed

How to make Makhana Paneer Chaat:

This paneer recipe can be prepared easily. You just need to mix all the ingredients in a bowl and add some flavours. You can garnish the snack with a dash of lemon or vinegar.

Paneer Popcorn

Ingredients required to make Paneer Popcorn

2 cups of paneer cubes

1/4 cup of Wheat flour or Gram flour

1.5 cup of Ginger-garlic paste

3/4 tsp of red chilli powder

1/2 tsp of gram masala

3/4 tsp dried herbs

1/2 cup of bread crumbs

1/4 tsp of red chilli powder

Salt as needed

How to make Paneer Popcorn:

This Paneer recipe is a lip-smacking snack that takes inspiration from chicken popcorn. In the first step of the recipe, mix all the ingredients (except the paneer cubes) in a big bowl and keep the mixture to rest for about 10-20 minutes. Mix the ingredients to make it into a thick batter. After that, coat the paneer cubes with the batter and fry in slow steam. In a few minutes, paneer popcorn is ready to serve.

