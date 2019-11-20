Mumbai: List Of Must-try Restaurants For Paneer Makhanwala Lovers

Paneer Makhanwala, also known as paneer makhani, is a popular, slightly sweet, creamy dish that belongs to the North Indian cuisine. The dish is basically is the vegetarian version of butter chicken. The base gravy remains the same, just the proteins have been replaced. But preparing the authentic recipe is not a piece of cake. Not many restaurants can satisfy your makhanwala taste buds. These are some of the must-try restaurants that serve paneer makhanwala in Mumbai.

Restaurants in Mumbai

Radha Krishna

The restaurant located in Andheri serves delicious and mouthwatering paneer dishes. During weekends, it is common to see a huge number of people making a beeling to get a table in the restaurant. Paneer makahanwala the restaurant’s specialty. Their paneer just melts in your mouth and the naan perfectly compliments the taste of the gravy.

Mini Punjab

The main restaurant of the franchise is located in Bandra and serves the tastiest paneer makhanwala in the city. The restaurant also serves some popular dishes like butter chicken and dum biryani. Because of the franchise’s popularity, a huge number of tourists visit the place in search of some heavy, authentic North Indian food.

The Chef’s Wife

The restaurant located in Juhu is fully dedicated to serving top-notch North Indian food in Mumbai. The venture was started by a young aspiring entrepreneur, Rishab Saluja, who has also added some creative dishes like paneer rollercoaster. The staff recommends lovely aunty, a special, softer version of naan with their bestselling paneer makhanwala.

Sardaar Ji

The restaurant is located in Juhu and is popular for serving creamy North Indian dishes. The bestselling item from their menu is a paneer makhanwala slider. The dish is basically a combination of paneer makhanwala stuffed inside a naan. The franchise has a total of four outlets in Mumbai.

