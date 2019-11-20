Makhana: Easy To Prepare Makhana Recipes You Must Check Out

Makhana or lotus seed is especially a good snack for those on a weight loss journey and also for others. A focused and sustainable weight loss needs to be done with the right efforts. Makhana is a great munch on for those fitness freaks to ease their untimely occurring craving. Skip those greasy and junk snacks that often end up diverting you from our desirable goal, and indulge in healthy Makhana snacks at home. So, here are some easy and healthy Makhana snacks to prepare at home whenever you crave for junk snacks. Check out these interesting and quickly prepared recipes of Makhana.

List of interesting Makhana dishes to prepare at home

Roasted Makhana

Ingredients

200 grams Makhana

1 tbsp Chaat Masala

1 tbsp Butter

Salt as per taste

Method

Preheat a pan on medium flame and then put some butter in the pan and allow it to melt.

After the butter is melted, add Makhanas and roast them till they turn slightly brown in hue and crunchy.

Take them out on a plate and scatter some chaat masala and salt over them.

Makhana Paneer Chaat

Ingredients

200 grams Makhana

50 grams Paneer

1 tsp Black Pepper Powder

Lemon juice

Method

Take a bowl and put some Makhanas in the bowl.

Use a hand grater, and grate the paneer over the Makhanas and sprinkle some black pepper powder to add in some flavour. Also, add a little lemon to it for taste.

Makhana Bhel

Ingredients

200 grams Makhana

100 grams Puffed Rice (Murmura)

1 tbsp Curry Leaf Powder

Lemon juice

Method

Mix the Puffed rice, Makhana and Curry Leaf Powder in a wide bowl and stir them well, so that Makhana and puffed rice get evenly coated with the spice.

Then, add a little lemon juice for taste and stir it well again. Now the Bhel is ready.

Check out the recipes and make these delightful weight-loss-friendly snacks at home. You can also add in other spices like cumin, coriander, and many more ingredients to give it a flavour.

