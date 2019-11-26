8 Egg Recipes Like Omellete And Curry That You Can Try At Home

Eggs are one of the easiest ingredients to cook which are easily available and are filled with protein. Eggs tend to keep you full for a longer time and thus are consumed by many for breakfast. But, eating the same breakfast every day becomes boring after some time and thus here are different egg recipes you can try.

8 types of egg recipes

Egg curry

Egg curries are quick to make and can be eaten with roti, paratha or rice. All you need to do is boil a few eggs, add a few spices along with caramelised onions and tomatoes. Do not forget to garnish your curry with coriander leaves.

Egg chaat

Another egg recipes made by boiling eggs are egg chaat. Cut tomatoes, lettuce and boiled eggs and put them in a bowl. Add salt, pepper and chaat masala.

Egg biryani

If you have leftover rice toss a few vegetables along with aromatic spices in a pan. You can either add scrambled egg or boiled egg to this dish according to your choice. Garnish it with dry fruits or coriander.

Egg fried rice

Ready-made packets of fried rice masalas are easily available in the market these days. Egg fried rice is another easy to cook recipe you can make by adding masala, eggs and rice in the pan. You can add vegetables of your choice if you want to.

Baked egg

Baked egg is a unique dish made of eggs. You can eat this with rotis or parathas. Caramelise onions and tomatoes and break two to three eggs in a pan. Add the spices of your choice and cover it till the eggs are cooked.

Anda Bhruji / Scrambled egg

One of the go-to dishes to cook is anda / egg bhurji. Add butter, onions and eggs in a pan and scramble your egg till cooked thoroughly. Add salt, pepper or other spices of your choice to this dish. You can even add spices of your choice. Garnish with coriander leaves. You can have this with roti or bread.

Egg paratha

Parathas are consumed on a larger scale in the north. Parathas are easy and quick to make and can be a wholesome breakfast too. Add scrambled egg to the dough and make thick parathas out of it. Be careful of not letting the egg spill out of the paratha.

Omelettes

An omelette is a common dish made of egg. It is quick and takes only a few minutes to make an omelette. You can either cook a plain omelette or add your favourite ingredients like cheese, olives, onions, spinach etc. All you need to do is break an egg in a bowl and beat it till the yolk and the white part of the egg bind together. Add salt and other ingredients of your choice. Cook it on medium heat and enjoy!

