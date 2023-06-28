Eid Al-Adha 2023: Seviyan To Shahi Tukda, Indulge Your Taste Buds With Delectable Dishes

Eid al-Adha will be celebrated in India on June 29. Alongside the traditional customs and practices, delectable sweets play a central role in this joyous occasion. Seviyan, a staple sweet made during Eid al-Adha, holds a special place on this festival. However, there are several other delightful confectionery items that people can add to their festive spread and savour the flavour of this auspicious festival.

3 things you need to know

Delicious sweets like Baklava, Kunafa and Sahi Tukada are an integral part of the festive spread, offering a blend of delightful flavours and textures.

Stuffed dates and Ma'amoul are traditional treats enjoyed during Eid al-Adha.

These sweet delicacies not only satisfy the sweet tooth but also foster the feeling of togetherness and gratitude.

Baklava

Baklava, a popular Middle Eastern pastry, tops the list of must-have sweets during Eid al-Adha. This rich and indulgent dessert consists of layers of paper-thin phyllo dough filled with a mixture of chopped nuts and is sweetened with honey or syrup. The contrasting textures of the flaky pastry and the crunchy nuts make Baklava an irresistible treat.

(Baklava, a popular Middle Eastern pastry, tops the list of must-have sweets during Eid al-Adha | Image: Shutterstock)

Kunafa

Kunafa, another popular Middle Eastern dessert, is a delightful combination of shredded phyllo dough, melted cheese, and a drizzle of rosewater syrup. The cheese melts into a creamy goodness while the pastry turns golden and crispy in the oven, creating a heavenly dessert that captivates taste buds.

(Another beloved dessert is Kunafa | Image: Shutterstock)

Shahi tukda

Shahi Tukda, also known as double ka meetha, is liked by those with a sweet tooth. This dessert is made with bread slices soaked in thickened milk, flavoured with cardamom, saffron and garnished with nuts and raisins. Shahi Tukda offers a delightful blend of textures and flavours, making it a perfect addition to the Eid al-Adha dessert table.

(Sahi Tukada is a traditional Indian sweet dish that originates from Hyderabad | Image: Shutterstock)

Stuffed dates

Stuffed dates are a traditional delicacy that symbolise the bountiful blessings of Eid. These dates are carefully pitted and filled with a variety of delectable ingredients such as nuts, coconuts, marzipan or even chocolate. The combination of natural sweetness from the dates and the added filling creates a delightful burst of flavours with every bite.

(Stuffed dates are another popular choice during Eid al-Adha | Image: Shutterstock)

Ma’amoul

Ma’amoul, a pastry filled with dates or nuts, is a popular dessert in many Middle Eastern countries during Eid al-Adha. These small, semolina-based pastries are often moulded into beautiful shapes and are infused with fragrant ingredients like rosewater and orange blossom water. Ma’amoul is a delightful treat that is both visually appealing and scrumptious.

(Ma'amoul, a traditional Middle Eastern pastry, is often prepared during Eid al-Adha | Image: Shutterstock)

During Eid al-Adha, the sweet delicacies listed above bring families and friends together. It is an occasion to share joy, offer prayers and seek blessings. These treats not only satisfy the sweet tooth but also symbolise the spirit of togetherness and gratitude.