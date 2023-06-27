Last Updated:

Eid Al Adha: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings To Share On Bakra Eid

Eid Al Adha will be celebrated on June 29 in India this year. The auspicious festival is also popularly known as Bakra Eid or Festival of Sacrifice.

Eid Al Adha

Eid Al Adha prayers being performed at a mosque. (Image: Unsplash)


Eid Al Adha is around the corner and the festivities have begun. The festival is one of the biggest occasions in the Islamic community. On the day, patrons dress up in traditional clothes, offer prayers, invite friends and family and indulge in a feast. 

3 things you need to know 

  • Eid Al Adha is also known as Bakra Eid or Festival of Sacrifice. 
  • The festival will be celebrated on June 29 this year.
  • Eid Al Adha is celebrated to commemorate the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim. 

Eid Al Adha wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share with loved ones 

Eid Al Adha is observed on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah. The day falls on June 29, Friday in India this year. People celebrate the festival to remember the ultimate sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim in obedience to God. On the occassion of the auspicious festival, patrons celebrating prepare a feast and invite friends and family over. Take a look at the wishes, quotes and greetings you can send to your loved ones on the occasion of Bakra Eid. 

  • As we celebrate Eid-Ul-Adha, I am grateful to have you by my side. Wishing you a blessed and joyful festival, my loved ones. Eid Mubarak!
  • May the joy of Eid surround you and your family. Eid ul Adha Mubarak 2023! 
  • May Allah shower Rahmah upon us and accept our prayers. Eid ul Adha Mubarak to you!
  • May this Eid bring you closer to Allah and help you to grow in your faith. Eid Mubarak!
  • May the sacrifice of Eid remind you of the importance of giving and compassion. Eid Mubarak!
  • On this day of Eid, I pray that you are surrounded by love, laughter, and happiness. Eid Mubarak!
  • May the light of Eid brighten your path and lead you to success. Eid Mubarak!
  • May this Eid bring you peace, harmony, and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!
  • Eid Mubarak to my dearest friend! I hope you have a wonderful Eid filled with joy and happiness.
