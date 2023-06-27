Eid Al Adha: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings To Share On Bakra Eid

Eid Al Adha is around the corner and the festivities have begun. The festival is one of the biggest occasions in the Islamic community. On the day, patrons dress up in traditional clothes, offer prayers, invite friends and family and indulge in a feast.

3 things you need to know

Eid Al Adha is also known as Bakra Eid or Festival of Sacrifice.

The festival will be celebrated on June 29 this year.

Eid Al Adha is celebrated to commemorate the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim.

Eid Al Adha wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share with loved ones

Eid Al Adha is observed on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah. The day falls on June 29, Friday in India this year. People celebrate the festival to remember the ultimate sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim in obedience to God. On the occassion of the auspicious festival, patrons celebrating prepare a feast and invite friends and family over. Take a look at the wishes, quotes and greetings you can send to your loved ones on the occasion of Bakra Eid.