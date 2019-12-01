Endometriosis: Here Are Some Easy Ways That Can Ease Your Pain

Endometriosis is a disorder in which the tissues normally present inside the uterus, start growing in other parts of the body. Endometriosis most commonly occurs in other organs of the pelvic and reproductive organs — the ovaries, the exterior parts of the uterus, fallopian tubes. During the menstrual cycle, the hormonal changes in your body break down the tissues, which can cause you immense pain. It can also cause long-term painful adhesions or scar tissue during your periods. However, there are some effective methods by which one can minimise menstrual pain owing to endometriosis.

How to ease endometriosis pain?

Physical therapy

Physical therapies are very effective in reducing endometriosis pain. It is observed that endometriosis can affect the way your abdomen and pelvis work, and that can cause more pain. However, a physical therapist can get those areas to work right again.

Regular exercise

It is common to feel pain even if you are just lying down on the couch when suffering from endometriosis. But it is recommended by doctors to still practice regular exercise as it can make you feel better. You should not do extreme exercises, but can opt for walking, stretching, and breathing exercises that can ease your endometriosis pain.

Prefer a gluten-free diet

You might feel less endometrial pain if you follow a gluten-free diet. It is possible that it may not work on everyone, but the majority of women switch to it. You can try cutting wheat-based food and regular pasta from your diet. Instead, try eating corn pasta, rice, buckwheat, and lentils. It is advisable to talk to your doctor before you make any changes to your diet.

Take a nap

Women get tired very soon during endometriosis. Hence, to keep yourself fresh and alert, keep your sleep schedule consistent and listen to your body. It is good if you take short naps throughout the day, whenever you need one. It is observed by medical experts that a short mid-afternoon nap can keep your mood good during periods and make you more alert.

