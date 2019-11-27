Here Are Some Food Items that One Should Avoid During Menstrual Period

When you are on your periods, the body experiences various hormonal imbalances and even blood loss. At this time, your body needs food which contains rich and healthy nutrients such as vitamins, water proteins, and fiber. One should try and avoid processed and spicy food that can cause stomach burn and other health issues during periods. So, here are the foods that one should avoid during the period.

Food items to avoid during periods

Processed foods

Processed foods contain a lot of chemicals and are very harmful to your body. Food such as canned foods, packed dairy items, and processed meat degrades the bloating and causes you to retain more water in your body. Processed foods comprise of a vast quantity of salt, which is not healthy to consume during the menstrual period.

Candy and snacks

Whenever you crave for sugar or sweet items, go for eating fruits rather than candies and other sweet snacks. Fruits can fulfill your sugar craving along with filling your stomach with enough water amount. Indulge fruits like watermelon, figs, and plums. These snacks not only contain unhealthy nutrients but also lead to acidity and gas.

Alcohol

Avoid drinking alcohol during your periods. As you lose blood during your period, consumption of alcohol can reason to low blood pressure. There are many vulnerable side-effects of alcohol consumption as you are already a bit fatigued during the menstrual period. Drinking alcohol might increase the menstrual flow and cause you to lose more blood.

Spicy foods

Strictly avoid eating spicy food during your period, especially if your periods are severe. Also if you are experiencing strong fatigue, intense bleeding, and cramping, do not eat spicy food. You can indulge those natural organic spices such as fresh chilies which are found to contain substances that are anti-inflammatory and anti-hypertensive. However, the benefit of these foods is effected to your body only till you don face stomach issues like a burning sensation or acid reflux. Some special spices like fennel, coriander, cardamom, and saffron are good and well-known to aid digestion, along with alleviating the common symptoms of acidity.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

