Essential Rice Water Benefits For Your Hair You Must Be Aware Of

A tumbler of rice water is all you need for better hair. Whenever you cook rice next time, do not throw the water away as it can be of much more use to you than you think. It works wonders on your hair and skin. Rice water looks like a thin milky liquid because of the starch residue left behind from the rice. It is rich in minerals and vitamins.

Also read: Nachos In Mumbai: Best Places In The City That Offer This Tex-Mex Dish

Rice water makes your skin firm and improves the quality of your hair. It also improves blood circulation in your body and keeps your skin healthy. Let’s take a look at the various rice water benefits.

Is Rice Water healthy?

It is a safe and natural remedy. It has no side effects. It improves the condition of your hair in a healthy manner. Studies have shown that rice water contains inositol, a carbohydrate that repairs damaged hair. So it is indeed good for your hair. Inositol stays in the hair even after the rice water is rinsed off, acting as a shield and protecting your hair from damage. Rice water also contains amino acids that strengthen the hair roots, increase hair volume, and make your hair shiny and smooth.

Also read: China Faces 'growing' Economic Impact From Virus

Not only it works as a conditioner for hair, but it also cures dandruff. Rice water is rich in amino acids, which helps in strengthing the roots of the hair and smoothens hair. The amino acids in rice water helps in repairing the damage done by split ends which is mainly due to the pollution. But one of the main uses of rice water is that it helps in the regeneration of hair, meaning it will help with the growth of your hair. Rice water contains vitamins B, C, and E, which further help in hair growth.

How to Use Rice Water?

Take a mug of boiled rice water and add a few drops of rosemary, lavender, or any essential oil to it. Shampoo your hair and then pour the rice water over it. Leave it on for 5 to 20 minutes, depending on what time you have on your hands. Massage your hair and scalp during the time. Rinse your hair with regular water after you are done. Use it at least once a week to see improvement in the quality of your hair.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.