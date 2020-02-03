Nachos In Mumbai: Best Places In The City That Offer This Tex-Mex Dish

In a cafe, most people want to munch on something that is delicious but also light. Many people love to have nachos with cheese, by dipping it in a sauce. Read on to where to gorge on delicious nachos in Mumbai:

Guide to most delicious nachos in Mumbai

Nachos Chicos, Sammy Sosa

Location: Meera CHS, Shop 18, Near Mega Mall, Oshiwara Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

This Mexican eatery located in Andheri serves one of the best nachos in the town. The cornflour chips come with loaded cheese and a side of salsa sauce. They also serve chilli beans, chicken and lentil jalapenos.

Big Bang Nachos, New Yorker

Location: Fulchand Niwas, 25-B, Chowpatty Seaface, Chowpatty, Mumbai

Located opposite to Chowpatty sea face, the nachos in this place served with loaded cheese and beans. They also come with extra chips and cheese, beans and tomato chunks and everything that adds to the flavour of nachos. You can customise it according to your own choice and taste.

Ultimate Friday's Nachos@TGIF

Location: 1st Floor, Palladium Mall, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

The nachos served here are very delicious. Made from corn flour chips, they are topped with different types of cheese which are then mixed with lentils, tomatoes and chillies. One can also have meat with nachos.

Signature Nachos J, Ovenfresh

Location: Kiran Building, 68, Ranade Road, Dadar West, Mumbai

This place is upgrading to a cafe, so expect the place to be crowded. But many wait in line for the signature nachos the place serves. The nachos served here are topped with a noodle of melted cheese and served with a dip of salsa sauce.

Grande Nachos, The Irish House

Location: High Street Phoenix, 1st Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Apart from being famous for pub food, the grande nachos served at this place is a favourite of many. The chips come loaded with jalapenos, fresh peppers and Mexican cheese. One can even add chicken to the nachos.