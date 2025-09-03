Even Ranbir Kapoor Loves Matcha! Know The Health Benefits And Step-by-step Guide To Make This Viral Tea At Home

Matcha has taken over social media. While few actually cherish the taste of the drink that has protruded all mobile screens all the way from Tokyo, most are giving it a try just to see what the hype is all about. Most recently, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has shared his fondness for the traditional Japanese tea when prepared with almond milk and jaggery. He credited his wife and actress Alia Bhatt for helping him develop a liking for matcha. If you, too, are wondering what exactly this viral green drink is, read on to know more.

What is Matcha tea?

Matcha tea has been a staple in Japanese culture for centuries, and its popularity has grown globally due to its numerous health benefits. Matcha is a type of green tea that is grown and prepared in a unique way, which allows it to retain more nutrients and antioxidants than other types of tea. Not just in cafe menus, the green powder has also become the next big thing in skincare.

Are there any health benefits of Matcha tea?

While only a medical professional can comment on the exact health impacts of drinking the Matcha tea regularly, it is known to provide some serious health benefits. Matcha contains high levels of antioxidants called catechins, which may help protect against cell damage and reduce the risk of certain diseases. It has also been shown to increase metabolism and enhance fat burning, making it a popular choice for weight loss. Matcha contains an amino acid called L-theanine, which may help reduce stress levels and promote relaxation.

How to make Matcha tea at home?