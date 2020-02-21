These Restaurants In Delhi Serve Falahari Food Items Throughout The Year; Read

Around the time of festivities, it is difficult to find places to eat, especially if you are fasting and wish to eat Falahari meals (specific food to eat when fasting). However, there are places and location in and around Delhi, which serve fasting or Upvas meals throughout the year.

Here is a list of delicious food items that you can eat during fast. These restaurants can be visited throughout the year during any festival like Navratri, Mahashivratri or many more of such events.

Sattvik

The restaurant located in the posh location of Select City Walk is known for its vegetarian specials. However, during festivities and on special demand the restaurant serves Falahari meals or Upvas bhojan. The location has a good ambience and during festivals, it lits up the whole atmosphere. The location of Sattvik is at Saket.

Haldirams

All branches and locations of Halidrams franchise serve Upvas food items. Located around Delhi NCR, these shops have special dishes of Sago (Sabodana). The prices are reasonable and the place is easily accessible.

Pind Balluchi

The restaurant offers Vrat or Falahari menu during festival season or fast season. The chef curates specially made a menu for the ones who are fasting. There are multiple franchises of Pind Balluchi in and around Delhi.

Nathu’s Sweets

The popular sweet destination also serves some Upvas and Falahari meals, located at the New Friends Colony Community Centre, it is flooded with customers during festivities. The fast meals are definitely worth the try here. The must-try Falahari food item here is the sweet potato pakoras.

Soda Bottle Opener Wala

The franchise is located around Delhi NCR and is definitely worth the visit during Upvas period. It offers Falahari meals throughout the year. It is also popular for its Parsi food options. However, they make Upvas food items on special requests only.

