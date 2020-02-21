Falahari Food Places In Bengaluru To Turn Your Fasting Into Feasting; Read

Mahashivratri is been celebrated all over India today. Devotees from all around the country offer flowers and milk to Shiva Lingam and some devotees also observe fast on Mahashivratri. People who observe fasting can only consume Falahari food items also known as upvas food items. These Falahari food items include Ananas ki sabzi, Rajgira Puris, Sabudana Khichdi, etc..

People usually make Falahari food items at home and enjoy it with friends and family. But there are several restaurants that offer these Falahari food items and one can enjoy these Falahari foods at their favourite place. Here is a list of places in Bengaluru that serve Falahari food.

Yogi-sthaan:

Yogi-sthaan is known for its delicious food and quality. This restaurant offers a variety of Falahari food items that one can have when they are fasting. From delicious Sabudana Khichdi to tasty desserts this restaurant has it all. Best stop for having Falahari food.

Place: Indiranagar, Bangalore

Cost for two: Rs 700 (approx)

Kota Kachori:

Kota Kachori is yet another place to head during your fasting. When you do not feel like making anything at home on the day of fasting, head to Kota Kachori to try their special Sabudana Khichdi which has received the best ratings from the customers. The place also offers other food dishes except for Falahari food items.

Place: Koramangala 6th Block, Bangalore

Cost for two: Rs 400 (approx)

Falahaar:

As the name suggests, this is one of the popular places to serve upvas food dishes. The restaurant is known for its tasty Sabudana Wada and Sabudana Khichdi. The place is known for serving only upvas food items from snacks to desserts this place has everything that one can consume during their fast. From Sabudana Bhel, Kaddu aur Palak ke Pakode to Sabudana Thalipeeth; this place has it all.

Place: Koramangala 6th Block, Bangalore

Cost for two: Rs 200 (approx)

Image Courtesy: Charoli Food Instagram