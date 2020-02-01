Things To Do In Bangalore This Weekend With Your Friends And Loved Ones

The city of Bangalore offers a platter full of exciting experiences. The ever-changing city is home to one of the world’s great urban travel destinations with a unique culture, unmatched attractions, and a world-renowned gastronomy scene.

The beauty of Bangalore is that the city is full of possibilities and there so many things to do for everyone. During the weekend, there is vibrant energy on the streets; and with the beautiful weather around, it is bound to be exciting. Here are some fun and exciting activities that you can do this weekend with your friends and family in Bangalore.

Attend a youth fest

Bangalore is set to witness a high-profile youth festival. There are going to be live performances, art showcases, experience zones, and also a chance to listen to some of the prolific youth icons from different professions. Shaheen Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan -- these are just a few popular names that will be attending the youth fest.

Venue: Jayamahal Palace, near Cantonment Railway Station Road

When: February 1 and 2, 10 am to 7 pm.

Entry fee: 885 – 1178; complete details on insider.in

Also read | Soul-pleasing Waterfall Destinations Near Bangalore That You Must-visit

Attend a book launch

Visit the book launch of The Alchemy of Secrets, written by Indian-American physician Priya Balasubramanian. Her debut novel is set in a village in Bangalore, which is said to be a complete tale of political and religious strife. She will also discuss the impact of all this on families.

Venue: Atta Galatta, KHB Colony, Koramangala

When: February 1, 5 pm onwards

Entry fee: Free

Also read | Day Trip Around Bangalore Can Become Memorable By Visiting These Nearby Places!

Laugh it out

Poet-storyteller, Tarini Chandrashekhar will teach you how to find humour in poetry and vice-versa. She will also recite some of her original stories. And she will also engage with the audience with some games and activities.

Venue: Atta Galatta, KHB Colony, 5th Block, Koramangala

When: February 1, 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Contact number: 41600677

Also read | Picnic Spots Near Bangalore You Need To Visit To Truly Experience Adventure

Also read | Republic Day Celebration In Bangalore: Witness First-ever Pourakarmikas March

Image courtesy: Shutterstock