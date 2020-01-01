Here's A List Of Dry Days In Bangalore 2020 To Stock Up For Your Parties In Advance

After the end of a memorable 2019, it is time to kick start the new year 2020. However, do not worry, as after December 31st there will be many days when you can go out with your friends and loved ones to enjoy drinks and groove on amazing songs. But, before that, you must be updated on which days your city will be experiencing dry days. Dry days are those days when it is illegal to sell alcohol to citizens due to many reasons, according to the occasion. Do not worry, for people who live in Bangalore, here is a list of the dry days that Bengaluru will have in 2020.

Also Read | Things to do in Indiranagar: Pubs & cafes to visit in Bangalore after a long workday

List of Dry Days in Bangalore in 2020

January 26- Republic Day

January 30- Shaheed Diwas (Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary)

May 7: Basava Jayanthi

May 12: Budhha Purnima

May 23: Votes will be counted

June 5 or 6: Eid-Ul-Fitr

July 16: Guru Purnima

August 11: Bakri Eid

August 15: Independence Day

September 28: Mahalaya

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

October 7: Ayudha Puja

October 8: Dussehra

October 13: Valmiki Jayanti

October 27: Narak Chaturdashi

October 29: Balipadyami

November 1: Kannada Rajyothsava

November 9 and 10: Eid-Ul-Milad

November 15: Kanakadasa Jayanthi

December 25: Christmas

Also Read | Dry Days in Maharashtra in 2020: Check the complete list here

Liquor laws in India

Alcohol is something whose demand and the sale does not fall but can rise only with time. There are various laws regarding liquor in India and there is no uniformity in them across states.

The subject of alcohol is included in the state list under the seventh schedule of the constitution of India. Thus, the law which governs the sale and consumption of alcohol varies from state to state.

License is needed to sell the alcohol in certain states. Usually, liquor stores, pubs, clubs, discos, bars, hotels, and restaurants are licensed to sell alcohol.

In addition to this, beaches and houseboats also need to hold licenses to sell alcohol to tourists. The sellers are required to hold a license to sell alcohol, otherwise, the selling of alcohol is considered illegal and is prohibited.

Also Read | Delhi: Gold bars worth Rs 23.85 Lakh seized at IGI Airport

Also Read | You can head to any of these cocktail bars in Mumbai to celebrate your New Year's Eve