Here's A List Of Dry Days In Bangalore 2020 To Stock Up For Your Parties In Advance

Festivals

Dry days in Bangalore 2020 that you need to know to plan these days well. Check out the complete list of these days with the reason of why it is a dry day.

After the end of a memorable 2019, it is time to kick start the new year 2020. However, do not worry, as after December 31st there will be many days when you can go out with your friends and loved ones to enjoy drinks and groove on amazing songs. But, before that, you must be updated on which days your city will be experiencing dry days. Dry days are those days when it is illegal to sell alcohol to citizens due to many reasons, according to the occasion. Do not worry, for people who live in Bangalore, here is a list of the dry days that Bengaluru will have in 2020.

List of Dry Days in Bangalore in 2020

  • January 26- Republic Day
  • January 30- Shaheed Diwas (Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary)
  • May 7:  Basava Jayanthi
  • May 12: Budhha Purnima
  • May 23: Votes will be counted
  • June 5 or 6: Eid-Ul-Fitr
  • July 16: Guru Purnima
  • August 11: Bakri Eid
  • August 15: Independence Day
  • September 28: Mahalaya
  • October 2: Gandhi Jayanti
  • October 7: Ayudha Puja
  • October 8: Dussehra
  • October 13: Valmiki Jayanti
  • October 27: Narak Chaturdashi
  • October 29: Balipadyami
  • November 1: Kannada Rajyothsava
  • November 9 and 10: Eid-Ul-Milad
  • November 15: Kanakadasa Jayanthi
  • December 25: Christmas

Liquor laws in India

  • Alcohol is something whose demand and the sale does not fall but can rise only with time. There are various laws regarding liquor in India and there is no uniformity in them across states.
  • The subject of alcohol is included in the state list under the seventh schedule of the constitution of India. Thus, the law which governs the sale and consumption of alcohol varies from state to state.
  • License is needed to sell the alcohol in certain states. Usually, liquor stores, pubs, clubs, discos, bars, hotels, and restaurants are licensed to sell alcohol.
  • In addition to this, beaches and houseboats also need to hold licenses to sell alcohol to tourists. The sellers are required to hold a license to sell alcohol, otherwise, the selling of alcohol is considered illegal and is prohibited.

