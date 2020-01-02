Aerobic Vs Anaerobic: All You Need To About The Two Forms Of Exercises

Aerobics is a form of exercise that combines rhythmic exercise with stretching and strength training routines. They usually have different levels of intensity according to the capacity of one’s body. Anaerobic exercise is a physical exercise that is intense enough to cause lactate formation. It is majorly used by athletes in non-endurance sports to boost strength, speed, and power. It also helps bodybuilders to build muscle mass. These exercises differ on a lot of levels, here are a few pros and cons of the exercise.

Difference between Aerobic and Anaerobic exercises

The major difference between the two is that aerobics is a form of exercise where one’s breathing and heart rate increases for a while. Anaerobic exercise is an intensive and physical strength demanding exercise. Comparatively, it burns a lot of energy and is performed for a shorter duration.

Pros of Aerobic Exercise

Aerobic exercises help to lose weight and can also help to lower and control blood pressure. It further also increases stamina and reduces fatigue. The exercises strengthen the heart and boost the mood and also improves the immune system.

Cons of Aerobic Exercise

These exercises do not have any specific cons. These are useful and beneficial for everyone. When undergoing some chronic diseases, always consult your physician before starting aerobics.

Examples of Aerobic exercises

Jogging

Stair Climbing

Cycling

Rowing

Zumba

Pros of Anaerobic exercise

These exercises build and maintain muscles. It also strengthens bones and is known to increase stamina for daily activities. Anaerobic exercises are majorly popular for their ability to burn fat.

Cons of Anaerobic exercise

Anaerobic exercises are a big no for new beginners as they might be too hard on one’s body. These exercises require a lot of energy and therefore are often tough for new beginners. It is advised to get a doctor’s approval before engaging in anaerobic exercises.

Examples of anaerobic exercises

High-Intensity Interval Training

Weight Lifting

Calisthenics

Sprinting

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.