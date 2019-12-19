Bollywood Actresses Who Have Trained With Fitness Coach Namrata Purohit

Bollywood has many actors and actresses who are constantly worried about keeping their fitness game up. These celebrities are required to be fit and healthy at all times, due to the nature of their work. When it comes to fitness, it is not only about the food intake that needs to be controlled but also the kind of workout done acts as a huge game-changer. Many Bollywood celebrities hit the gym and have personalised trainers. Many other Bollywood actors today prefer trying new variations of workouts like pilates, yoga, aerial fitness, pole dancing and many more.

When it comes to fitness, Namrata Purohit has become a renowned name in the Bollywood industry. The fitness coach started as a pilates instructor and is trained in Pole dancing, Boogie Bounce, Barre and is also an EMS Instructor. Namrata Purohit is also an author and has published her book, The Lazy Girl’s Guide to Being Fit. She co-founded The Pilates Studio with her father Samir Purohit. At the tender age of 16, Namrata started her training. Namrata Purohit became the youngest certified Stott Pilates instructor in the world and now has many clients among famous Bollywood celebrities, athletes and other notable personalities. The fitness coach has trained many Bollywood fit actors including young stars like Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Janhvi Kapoor.

Bollywood celebrities trained by Namrata Purohit including Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Janhvi Kapoor

