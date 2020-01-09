Food Challenges In Mumbai That Will Give You The Thrill And Satisfaction At The Same Time

Are you a foodie who loves to try out different dishes at different places? Are you also a fan of discounts? Do challenges thrill you? The best thing for you to do on a free day would be to take up a food challenge. There are few great challenges put out by the restaurants and cafes of Mumbai. Have a look at the list here.

Food challenges in Mumbai

1. Death wings at Khar Social

Death Wings is basically a plate of Buffalo wings. There is no time limit for this challenge. Sounds easy? Here is the catch. The wings are extremely spicy and you will end up in tears. You cannot share the wings with anyone or it will be considered cheating. The prize is a glass of lemonade which will be free of cost. The wings are covered in hot sauce and are hence the best thing for you if you are a spice lover.

2. The Burger Challenge at Frisbee

Burger challenges are a common thing across the world. This place offers good discounts once in a while. In this challenge, you are expected to finish a certain burger without spilling a thing in your plate. The prize is that you will not be charged for the burger. Sounds easy, but is it? They also have a scheme where you get a good discount if you lick the plate.

3. Big Fat Cheesecake Challenge at Light House Café

This is another one of the thrilling food challenges of Mumbai. All you have to do here is have a cheesecake and win prizes worth ₹25,000. Here is the twist. You have to finish the piece in 30 seconds and your hands will be tied up. If you finish it in 60 seconds, you win prizes worth ₹2500.

4. Khade Chammach Ki Chai at SodaBottleOpenerWala

Khade Chammach Ki Chai is basically a kind of tea served at SodaBottleOpenerWala. This tea has a spoon standing without support because of all the sugar at the bottom. This is the twist. The chai is loaded with sugar. If you are able to survive this glass of tea, you are immortal on the wall of fame.

