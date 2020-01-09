'Reverse Microwave' Unveiled That Chills Foods And Beverages In Minutes

A unique gadget has been launched with the capability of cooling hot or room temperature beverages in a few minutes. Users of Juno can track down how quickly their drinks being cooled via a strip of LED lights down the side. A product description described it as ' a microwave for cooling.'

Reverse microwave

The idea of the ‘reverse microwave’ was successfully crowdfunded and was revealed by the CES technology conference in Las Vegas earlier this week. In the presentation, the creators showed that it can cool beer within a couple of minutes and a whole bottle of wine in 5 minutes.

Juno uses thermoelectric technology which wicks heat away from drinks, whether it’s a room temperature bottle of beer or a streaming cup of coffee. Creator of the product, Matrix Industries said that Juno can do much more than chill wine. It can turn freshly brewed coffee cold, transform hot tea into iced tea, and cool beer or soda right in the can.

Akram Boukai, CEO and co-founder of Matrix revealed that Juno is the ultimate consumer demonstration of how our cooling technology can radically alter the way we manipulate temperatures. He further said that its applications are endless adding that the company is excited for the future partnerships and use-cases of Matrix thermoelectric cooling technology. Matrix Industries is globally known for its body heat-powered machines.

