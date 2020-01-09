Lizzo Volunteers At Food Bank For Australia Bushfires Relief

Australia is facing dire crises, as the whole Australian continent is suffering from the wildfires, which has led to several issues for the whole nation. Celebrities from around the world are trying their best to help the country in various ways.

Recently, American rapper, and song-writer Melissa Viviane Jefferson, who is also known as Lizzo, was seen fighting for the cause. Read more to know about the whole story.

Lizzo is helping the victims of the Australian wildfire

Lizzo is trying her best to help those who are devastated by the wildfire that is haunting the whole continent. The 31-year-old artist stopped her tour, and went straight to a food bank, to volunteer and help pack food supply hampers for the families affected by the fire crises.

The singer did not make her work public, but the organisation, Food Bank Victoria, noticed her efforts and shared this on their official social media handle.

Taking to her social media handle, the artist said that she does not want to politicize anything and that this is not a political issue at this point, this is a human issue. She further said that the CO2 emission that is being created by the raging fire is staggering and it affects the world.

The singer also added went on to urge everyone who would come to her show to donate to the firefighters, the Koala sanctuaries, and the Australian Red Cross and to people who have lost their houses.

Lizzo said that she is a firm believer in all of us being connected. Moving onto 2020, she just wants to be really vigilant about the way the earth is moving. She also felt that people who want to politicize climate change should unfollow her. Fans are loving her bold moves, and are supporting her in her fight.

