Food Festivals In Australia To Attend In The Upcoming Year 2020

The continent of beaches, Australia, takes every foodie and travel enthusiasts' taste buds to another level of experience. From the ripe mangoes of the tropical north to the wild whiskey trails of Tasmania, Australian cuisine is known to be one of the rich food cuisines in the world. Australians are well-known for their culture; locals give away warm vibes by welcoming everyone for the food festivals. Here are some of the best food and drink festivals happening in Australia, that you cannot miss.

Food festivals to attend in Australia this 2020

Noosa Food and Wine Festival, Noosa, Queensland

Noosa is a wine and food festival that takes place during the summers of Australia. This annual festival combines a wide range of activities and offers great meals. It throws brunches on the beach, has live cooking and music for a party to remember under the stars. Australian winemakers, chefs and 10,000 guests meet up for three days and offer events from casual, sand-on-your-feet barbecues, beach tipis, street carnivals and markets, to chef-hosted dinners.

Also Read | Foodies enjoy Maharashtrian cuisine at food festival in Vadodara

The Truffle Festival, Canberra region, Australian Capital Territory

Australia is one of the largest truffle producing countries. Each year, Canberra hosts a festival that celebrates the festival with thrilling hunts, markets and recipes that hero the tasty fungus. Similar truffle festival takes place in Melbourne.

Also Read | Manipur: A three-day food festival ‘Native Flavours’ held in Imphal

Melbourne Food and Wine Festival, Melbourne, Victoria

During the Melbourne food and wine festival, more than 200 events take place there. You can have a pleasant lunch in the surroundings of the Australian bush. There are many foods and drink masterclasses on offer, and you can also check out the events, drinks, and art at the House of Food and Wine laneway venue in the city. You can explore Melbourne’s artsy downtown area for the right local restaurants, attend real cooking events with celebrity chefs, or take tours in the countryside of world-renowned wineries.

Also Read | Royal cuisine on menu for MP food fest

Park Feast Food Truck Festival, Gosford Waterfront

In this food event, experience the taste and vibes of local Australian cuisine and tradition. Enjoy your meal with a stellar view of the river right next to the festival. The event also stands out for its dessert stations, amusement rides and live music all evening long.

Also Read | Biggest food trends for the year 2019 that ruled the food industry

Promo Image Credits: What's On Melbourne