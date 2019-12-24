Biggest Food Trends For The Year 2019 That Ruled The Food Industry

From lip-smacking street food to that of mouth-watering desserts, exploring a variety of food is one of the best things for every individual. Apart from just trying new food delicacies, food trend is also an interesting aspect when it comes to exploring the food industry. Food trends are basically a particular theme or a particular delicacy being widely loved and followed. In 2019, there are many food trends that evolved and were widely followed. Here are a few of them.

Vegan delicacies

Veganism emerged as a major trend in India in 2019. From vegan cheese to vegan diet routines, everything was followed and accepted. Thus, the restaurants intended to incline towards the new concept and introduced several vegan dishes in their menu. These dishes include vegan pizza, vegan dosa to vegan drinks. This also brought the trend of soya milk and almond milk, as they were the most preferred alternatives to dairy products.

Themed-cafes

Theme cafes were limited to good aesthetic ambiences and different cuisines. However, this trend expanded further in 2019 with the themes being more realistic to more advanced. One such theme was the pet-themed café like the cat and dog café. This trend where you actually get to enjoy your food and play with your pet at the same time is one of the most unique themes that came in.

All Day Breakfast

All Day breakfast is a trend that has been evolving since 2017. However, in 2019, the trend started rising steadily when the restaurants started introducing a separate category titled All Day Breakfast. This was basically starters or the breakfast delicacies that can be ordered and served all day. This also became an option for home delivery.

Best food trends in 2020

According to different chefs, childhood nostalgic food is going to be back again. The food that our parents and grandparents ate would be in demand as it seems that people, these days, prefer food with nutritional benefits. Simple heirloom recipes would be incorporated in contemporary presentations of dishes – be it a gun powder mash with roast chicken or tomato saar – which is a tomato broth like a dish from Maharashtra poured over a grilled semolina crusted fish that add a unique touch.

