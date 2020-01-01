Food Festivals In Dubai To Experience The Middle-Eastern Cuisine

Dubai, the middle eastern country offers a mixture of varied middle eastern and Arabic cuisines. It is one of the greatest culinary destinations for foodies and travellers around the world. It provides a wide array of middle eastern cuisine along with a touch of the global flavours. A striking feature of every country is its culinary culture as it is the best way to explore a place to the fullest. And what can be better than a food festival to judge the country’s cuisine? Here are some of the best food festivals in Dubai to attend in the year 2020.

Dubai Food Festival:

Dubai Food Festival is also known as DFF and is one of the biggest festivals in Dubai. It is a melting pot of culinary expertise where hundreds of chefs, from local to internationally celebrated newbies, entrepreneurs, food enthusiasts, and chroniclers come together to celebrate the event. The festival takes place around February and March with free entry to the event.

وصلنا إلى اليوم الأخير من فعاليات مهرجان دبي للمأكولات في Swyp كانتين الشاطئ. انضموا إلينا واستمتعوا بروعة المذاق عبر مجموعة واسعة من التجارب الشهية والأنشطة الترفيهية. بانتظاركم في شاطئ جميرا، خلف صن سيت مول من الساعة 10 صباحاً إلى 11 مساءً.#روعة_المذاق#مهرجان_دبي_للمأكولات pic.twitter.com/3JVGms7VP6 — Dubai Food Festival (@dubaifoodfest) March 9, 2019

Dubai Hummus Festival:

The middle-eastern cuisine is known for its creamy and sour hummus dish. Al Maeda, a Dubai restaurant, organises this festival on the International Hummus Day. The Dubai Hummus Festival is the place to celebrate your love for this traditional Middle-Eastern delicacy.

A delicious hummus festival starts in Dubai today https://t.co/9xCV8RauHX pic.twitter.com/AkHBnBfTp9 — Dubai Informer (@Dubaiinformer) May 13, 2019

Tawlet X Inked

Ramadan is the best time to visit Dubai, not only for holy and festive vibes but for the great food festivals. Tawlet X Inked is one of the famous food festivals in Dubai. They offer exclusive Lebanon-based food cuisine. It is a week-long food festival in Dubai, the Tawlet X Inked festival offers a lavish range of Lebanese food.

