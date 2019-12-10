Dubai: Free Things To Do In Dubai To Experience The Over-the-top Luxury

The name of the city Dubai brings to your mind the sky-scrapers, luxury, and traditions within the man-made islands. The city has got a reputation for over-the-top luxury items, which makes it hard to relate the city to ''free things''. Yet, there is an ample number of free things to do in Dubai. If you wondering about things that can be explored without spending a penny, then here is a list of free things to do in Dubai.

Get an Insight into Dubai's culture and heritage:

You can get to witness the exhibits of potters, weavers, and people practising traditional crafts and designs. You will get a stunning demonstration of the traditional way of living, which will give you an experience of Dubai's culture and heritage. You will have to travel to the Al Shindagha Area, which is situated along the Dubai creek. The timings to visit these exhibits are 8:30 am to 10:00 pm from Saturday to Thursday.

Camel Museum

If you have been wondering about the relationship between camels and the Arabian people, then head to this place. The Al Shindagha Area in Dubai also has a Camel Museum that has free entry. This is yet another one of the free things to do in Dubai. You will get to learn the history of Camels in the UAE and all the information regarding the 'ships of the desert', as they are commonly called.

Movies Under the Stars

You may not want to go to a movie in expensive Dubai, but you can go for a movie for free and enjoy the evening under the stars. You can watch a movie under the beautiful blanket of stars, and since the tickets are free that is the cherry on the cake. This definitely becomes one of the free things to do in Dubai. Location: Pyramids Rooftop Complex located in Wafi Complex.

Groove to Peppy Numbers

A chic environment with rich leather sofas and lamps are characteristic to Dubai. You can get to experience all of this by visiting the nightclub named "Societe". You will get to dance to the hits from the '80s and '90s. The special things are you can experience all of this for free; yes, the entry is free! Location: Societe, Marina Byblos Hotel.

Visit the Infinity Tower

Infinity tower is a contemporary architectural tower that you can gaze at for hours. This marvellous tower took the word twist literally, as the tower is shaped in a perfectly twisted manner. This is one of the most photographed towers in Dubai for the twisting of the building that runs 90 degrees. The architecture will take your breath away. Location: Al Barsha Heights, Teacom, Dubai Marina.

