Food Festivals In Germany: Three Most Fascinating Festivals Celebrated In Germany

Germany might be one of the expensive places to visit in the world but its culture is worth experiencing. There are many festivals in Germany that will make you want to travel to the country. Germany is known for its food, culture and tourism. Let us take a look at some of the food festivals in Germany that are popular.

Popular food festivals in Germany

Stuttgart Wine Festival

Stuttgart Wine Festival is one of the most popular German wine festivals. It is on for two weeks every year at the end of August or beginning of September. The festival has fine wines, Swabian Maultaschen and many other dishes to offer. The event is held around the Old Palace every year.

Onion Market in Weimar

The festival is held in Weimar. The Onion Festival takes place every October. The festivals have the best wines from all over Germany. The festival goes on for a whole weekend and it has plenty of dishes to offer. The theme of the festival is based on the vegetable of the moment and onion-themed costumes.

Hafengeburtstag, Hamburg

The northern city of Germany, Hamburg has huge significance in western culture. To honour the port that has contributed so much to western culture, Germans each year celebrate a massive festival called Hafengeburtstag. More than one million people attend this festival. The festival has a wide variety of foods to offer like Zwiebelkuchen and Bubenspitzle.

