Lionel Messi Was Crying In Bath After Germany Defeat In 2010 World Cup: Diego Maradona

Lionel Messi is regarded as a God of football by many. Messi has a gifted set of skills and one can not take their eyes out of him when he sets his feet on the ground. LM 10 has won everything that is to win by a footballer except an international trophy.

Lionel Messi is missing a major international trophy from his trophy cabinet. He missed winning the World Cup in 2014 when Germany downed Argentina to a 1-0 win.

Maradona reveals secret about Messi

Lionel Messi even went on to retire from International football when Argentina lost Copa America finals against Chile, where Messi missed a penalty. He, however, returned to the side after Argentines urged their superstar to get back to their side.

One more interesting story relating to Messi and Argentina has been revealed by the football legend Diego Maradona, who was Argentina's coach for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Diego Maradona revealed that Lionel Messi was in tears when Argentina got knocked-out by Germany in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2010. Germany scored four times to send Argentina out of the competition.

Maradona quoted “I am his friend. I saw him crying in the shower when we lost 4-0 to Germany while many players were already looking for flights back home.”

Lionel Messi still has plenty of years left in his career and can feature for Argentina in the 2022 World Cup which is going to be held in Qatar. Well as the saying goes, where there is a will, there is a way.

