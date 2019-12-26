Top 4 Food Festivals Around The World That You Must Check Out

When traveling around the world, one thing you cannot miss is the food. The type of cuisine takes a turn every mile, offering you something different to taste and all the more lip-smacking on your platter every time. It is time to let your love for food take the lead and avoid focusing on diet goals for some time. Here is a list of best food festivals around the world:

Pizzafest

You should join zillions of people on this beautiful night where the whole town of Naples gather together to prepare and consume more than 100,000 pizzas of different kinds. The pizzas range from odd historic versions which include Margherita, Napoletana and many more. No doubt, it is among the best food festivals around the world for unconditional pizza lovers.

Where: Naples, Italy

When: 29th May – 7th June 2020

Salon Du Chocolat

If you are a chocolate and fashion fanatic, then you should definitely be part of one of these best food festivals around the world. You must pack your bags and head to some of the best chocolate producers in Ecuador. Make sure you attend the Salon du Chocolat food festival held in Quito. You will get to have some of the finest chocolates that will satiate your taste buds. You will get to attend a fashion show and guess what, you will get to see models in outfits made of chocolate.

Where: Quito, Ecuador

When: 7th – 9th February 2020

Vegetarian Festival

If you think food festivals are only for meat lovers, then you may be wrong. Join this nine-day food festival in Thailand with colourful paradise and best of the vegetarian dishes. You will be intrigued to see the whole town going vegetarian for this nine-day food festival. There are a plethora of dishes prepared of fruits, soybean, vegetables and various protein products. This is also known to be one of the best fruit festivals in the world. Even non-vegetarians will enjoy this international food festival.

Where: Phuket, Thailand

When: 16th – 25th October 2020

National Street Food Festival

If you are a fan of street food and love exploring all the street dishes, then this festival is for you. From lip-smacking chat, tangy papdi to mouth-watering pani puri, there are endless food items you can explore along the streets of Delhi. Every year, all the delicious street delicacies are available at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. This food festival will definitely be a lot of fun:

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, India

