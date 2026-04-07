Salads For Weight Loss: From Breakfast To Dinner, Salad Recipes That Go With Every Meal

Rising obesity is the root cause of most diseases. Due to obesity, the body becomes susceptible to illnesses like diabetes, high blood pressure and general weakness. For some people, going hungry for longer periods of time is a major struggle. On the contrary, constant snacking throughout the day leads to a steady increase in weight. Here are some salad options that are rich in protein and fiber and will help curb your hunger while providing your body with complete nutrition.

Fruit salad

In the morning, try combining fruits with similar nutritional properties for a light and nutritious meal. Papaya, watermelon and muskmelon make for excellent breakfast choices. Try mixing figs and various seeds with your fruit salad. This will not only enhance the flavour but also provide abundant nutrition. Consuming this mixture will also help effectively detoxify the body.

Fruit salad can detoxify the body | Image: Freepik

Also read: Know Why It Is Advised To Not Put Hands Inside Matka In Summer

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Salad with sprouts and chickpeas

If you do not enjoy eating fruit in the morning, you can opt for a high-protein salad instead. You can prepare a salad by combining sprouted lentils with tomatoes, lemon juice and onions. This will provide the body with both energy and protein. It is advisable to boil the sprouted lentils or chickpeas beforehand, as consuming them raw can lead to indigestion.

Sprouts and chickpea salad is rich in protein | Image: Freepik

Vegetable salad to stimulate appetite

For lunch, you can enjoy a salad made with cucumber, tomatoes, beetroot and carrots. This salad is packed with fiber and vitamins. Consume this salad approximately half an hour before your main lunch. This will help stimulate your appetite for the main meal while ensuring you receive adequate nutrition. It will also assist in keeping your hunger under control.

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Green salad for dinner