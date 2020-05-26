Food Miniature Art: Artist Sudha Chandrananarayanan's Miniatures Will Leave You Surprised

Being one of the forms of art, miniature art is also becoming popular. Recently, food miniature artist, Sudha Chandrananarayanan, opened up about another unique artistic skill with an entertainment portal. Sudha Chandrananarayanan also talked about her Instagram page, which is dedicated to her food miniature art. Scroll down to read more and take a glimpse of pizza, dosa, sweets, and many other delicious food items made by clay in miniature form.

Interestingly, when Sudha Chandrananarayanan was asked about choosing food as a concept for her miniature art, she said that the main idea behind choosing the food was that the people can own their favourite food in the form of miniature fridge magnets. Sudha also mentioned that she believed that yummy food elevates the mood, radiates positivity, and brings joy from within. The magnet crafted by her can give her customers immense happiness every time when they look at it. Recalling the early days, she said that she started making miniature clay fridge magnets based on the concepts of finger-licking food from all over the globe.

Talking about her art in detail, Sudha Chandrananarayanan talked about the time she invests to make these creative food miniatures. Sudha said that to make the miniatures look authentic, she works on the details. She spends a lot of time on each and every component of the food. Elaborating more about the same she said that to create something like idli and dosa, it takes around three hours and complicated dishes such as Indian thali and biryani, among many others, require around three days. She revealed that the little mustard seeds, rice grains, and vegetables in her creations are also handcrafted.

In further conversation, Sudha Chandrananarayanan opened up about the uniqueness of food miniature art. She said that the concept of making clay food items on a miniature scale in itself is unique in India. She informed that the array of her clay food creations ranges from breakfast platter, thalis, sizzlers, combos, seasonal varieties and many others. She also mentioned that they also craft customised food miniatures.

Check out a few of her food miniature arts below: