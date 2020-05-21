'Ponmagal Vandhal' Trailer Out; Makers Promise To Deliver Engrossing Story

The trailer of much-awaited Tamil courtroom drama Ponmagal Vandhal was released on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, May 21. The trailer of the courtroom drama follows the story of an honest lawyer attempting to free an innocent woman, who is wrongfully convicted for kidnapping and murder cases.

The trailer follows the story of a resident in Ooty named ‘Petition’ Pethuraj who reopened a case from 2004 that involved a serial killer ‘Psycho Jyoti’ who was convicted for kidnapping and murder. Venba, his daughter and a passionate lawyer, starts investigating through the loopholes to unveil the truth. In the trailer, Venba is seen standing strong for justice despite the challenges that are thrown at her.

Ponmagal Vandhal trailer:

Ponmagal Vandhal on Amazon Prime

Bankrolled by 2D Entertainment, Ponmagal Vandhal features a power-packed cast that includes Jyotika, Parthiban, K Bhagyaraj, Thyagarajan, Pratap Poten, and Pandiarajan. Interestingly, it will be the first Tamil film to premiere worldwide directly on an OTT platform. Ponmagal Vandhal will be available exclusively for Amazon Prime members to stream from May 29 across more than 200 countries and territories.

In a press release, Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, Co-Producer & CEO of 2D Entertainment expressed his excitement for the project. He said, “We are thrilled to partner with Amazon Prime Video for the release of Ponmagal Vandhal where viewers and fans of high-quality Tamil Cinema can enjoy this riveting courtroom drama, in India and around the world.”

Spilling beans around the upcoming flick, he added, “The gripping legal drama, while being local in its narrative, is an engrossing story that will keep the audience at the edge of their seat."

In the same press release, Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India, was also quoted saying, “We’re excited to premiere Ponmagal Vandhal exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and showcase yet another high-quality offering to our audience."

Adding further, Amazon Prime Video chief said, “As we expand the film’s reach and visibility with a global release spanning more than 200 countries, avid movie buffs around the world will get to experience this fine piece of Tamil cinema." He also said, "Through such worldwide movie premieres, we will continue to deliver on our promise of offering immersive and engaging cinematic experiences to our customers anywhere, anytime at their convenience".

