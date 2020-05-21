Ranvir Shorey & Omi Vaidya Starrer Metro Park's 'quarantine Edition' Trailer Out; Watch

Amid the lockdown, Ranvir Shorey, Purbhi Joshi and Omi Vaidya starrer web-series Metro Park is gearing up to stream a special quarantine edition. Recently, the makers and the OTT platform, Eros Now, dropped the trailer of the series. Reportedly, five episodes of 3 to 5 minutes each, will showcase a fascinating story that revolves around the members of a Gujarati family settled in New Jersey, USA. In the upcoming edition, the lead characters are seen struggling to cope up with the lockdown and the outbreak of Coronavirus COVID-19.

READ | Mumbai Police Seize Ranvir Shorey's Car Amid Lockdown; Aaditya Thackeray Offers Help

Interestingly, the trailer started with Ranvir Shorey in his titular character, Kalpesh Patel. As the video progressed, he was seen having arguments with his wife, played by Purbi Joshi. Meanwhile, Omi Vaidya is seen performing home chores. Amid this, they learned that Omi Vaidya's character is Corona positive. Apart from the rib-tickling dialogues, the lyrics 'Go Corona Go' in the background was also added to give a good laugh to the viewers. The one-minute-thirty-two-second long trailer has shown how Kalpesh and gang adapt to the new ways of living which has become the new normal and stay cautious, creative, and maybe even a little calm while staying indoors. The series will start streaming on Eros Now from May 23, 2020, onwards.

'Metro Park quarantine edition' trailer below:

READ | Ranvir Shorey Pens Scorching Definition For liberals - 'one Of India's Biggest Problems'

Reportedly, the lead actor Ranvir Shorey said that Metro Park is special as it was the first series that he shot for a digital platform. Talking about the quarantine edition, he added that it has been exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time because it is entirely shot from home by the cast. Meanwhile, an online report has quoted Omi Vaidya talking about working on this special edition of the series. He said that people are struggling in lockdown and the stories on tv/online seem irrelevant with the challenges people are facing right now. He further said that the Metro Park - Quarantine Edition will give people some relief and a comedic mirror of their own lives.

READ | Gujarati Family Performs Traditional Rituals Via Video Call, Clip Goes Viral

Details of the series

For the unversed, this web-series is about Indian Gujarati Family living in Metro Park in America. Though the Gujarati family is living in the USA, they continue with their traditional Indian norms and customs. Reportedly, the first season received several accolades and popularised the concept of e-pooja in many places, setting an all-new trend. The first season started streaming from February 23, 2019. The first season has a total of nine episodes of 25 to 30 minutes each.

READ | Is That Ranvir Shorey Playing Harmonium Next To Farrukh Fateh Ali Khan? Actor Clarifies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.