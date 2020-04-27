Fruitarian Diet: What One Must Consume And Refrain From When Following This Diet?

According to reports, a fruitarian diet or fruit diet is an entirely vegan diet. In this diet, one must exclude all animal products, including dairy products. People following this diet must primarily consume a lot of raw fruits. One can also eat vegetables, nuts and dried fruits while following the diet. Here’s taking a look at the types of food that one can consume during this diet.

What a fruitarian can eat

While following this diet one might wonder what to eat. Here is a list of food items that one can consume. As it is known as a fruitarian diet, one can reportedly eat fruits such as apples, bananas, pears, peaches, melon, kiwi, grapes, cherries, blueberries, mangoes, grapefruit, oranges, coconut and many more. One can also have dried fruits such as dried plums, grated coconut, dates, mulberries, apricots and goji berries.

As per reports, Fruitarian consumers can also have fruit vegetables such as avocado, tomato, cucumber, eggplant, olives, pumpkin, pickles and much more. One can also reportedly have nuts and seed items such as almonds, walnuts, cashews, sunflower seeds, chia seeds, flax seeds, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, chestnuts and much more.

One can substitute their sugar by having coconut sugar, corn syrup, rice syrup, date syrup and more. And can also consume flavourings such as pepper, salt, cumin, nutmeg, chilli sauce, olive oil, vinegar and much more.

Also read | Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Healthy Diet Plan Costs A Fortune

What a fruitarian must not eat

While one can eat all of the above, here’s taking a look at a few items that one must not consume while they are on a fruit diet. As per reports, one must avoid eating animal products, leafy vegetables, root vegetables, herbs, sprouts, mushrooms, yeast, peanuts. All that contains animal products or parts of plants should not be consumed.

Also read | Fact Check: Warm Water With Lemon Cures COVID-19? Is The Patient Recovery Diet Chart True?

Is the fruit diet healthy?

As per reports, a fruit diet is good to maintain for a few days or weeks. On this diet, one must also make sure that that they are getting enough nutrients that the body needs throughout the day. It is also reportedly said that this diet is not good for a long time food plan.

Also read | Benefits Of Curd Which Will Encourage You To Add It To Your Everyday Diet

Also read | What Alaya F Eats In A Day; Check Out Her Breakfast To Dinner Diet Plan

Image courtesy: Unsplash.com

DISCLAIMER | The content provided above is for information purposes only. It is not at all intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.