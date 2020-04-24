Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Healthy Diet Plan Costs A Fortune

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reportedly spend a huge amount on their healthy diet to keep fit and fine. They have opted for Personal Optimised Diet Supply which helps them maintain their health at all times. According to an entertainment portal, the meal plan almost costs them ₹90,000, which is a huge amount to spend on meals.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s expensive diet plans

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have reportedly opted for Personal Optimised Diet Supply (PODS) to keep themselves fit and healthy. The plan provides for a four-course meal for a month straight. According to a report by a leading entertainment portal, the meal plan costs the couple quite some money as they charge ₹90,000 and additional ₹10,000 with every additional meal. The actors who have subscribed to the plan also have the option to have a chef travel with them to different locations if they pay an additional ₹12,000 per day. According to the co-founder of PODS, who spoke to the entertainment portal, Ranveer Singh has been their client for over six years now. He said that Ranveer Singh is happy with their services and hence, also recommends it to many of his friends. They also revealed that they had accompanied Ranveer Singh to Paris when he was shooting for the film Befikre.

Read Ranveer Singh Falls Into A Dhol While Dancing To Deepika's 'Nagada'; Watch Hilarious Video

Also read How Deepika Padukone's Fashion Choices Have Gone From Safe-chic To Offbeat-elegant

When Deepika Padukone labelled her husband

Deepika Padukone had recently uploaded a picture of husband Ranveer Singh where he could be seen peacefully sleeping with a name tag stuck to his forehead that said that he is the husband. In the caption for the post, Deepika Padukone mentioned that this is her kind of 'productivity' in the current times of Coronavirus. Have a look at the post from Deepika Padukone’s Instagram here.

Read Kiara Advani Or Deepika Padukone: Who Donned Mermaid Gown Better?

Also read Arjun Kapoor & Deepika Padukone's 'Finding Fanny' Interesting Trivia; Read

Image Courtesy: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.