Kunal Kapur's Recipes Of Lip-smacking Dishes That You Can Cook On Your Own

Chef Kunal Kapur, famous for his expertise in Asian flavours, is considered as one of the best chefs in India. With his restaurants in different corners of the world, Chef Kapur has managed to garner fame and love right from the household to his followers across the globe. Chef Kunal Kapur is revered by every food connoisseur. An all-in-one Indian celebrity chef, restaurateur, and media star, Kunal has set a benchmark in the world of food by sharing his cooking hacks through his cookbooks and videos.

On November 23, Kunal Kapur shared a piece of big news with fans. His food channel named ‘KunalKapur’ on TikTok has become the number one food channel on the social platform. Known for his appearances in the most of segments of MasterChef India, Kunal Kapoor bagged the Best Food Entertainer title in 2017, winning the Epicurean Guild Award for Thalis of India. A look at some of his lip-smacking recipes you can try at home.

Best of recipes shared by Chef Kunal Kapur

According to reports, Chef Kunal Kapur was recognised by the Ministry of India for presenting Satvik cuisines to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Ms Merkel, in Bangalore. Chef Kunal Kapur has cooked for 42 first ladies on the India Africa Summit besides an interactive cooking session with them during their visit to India. In September 2019, Kunal was presented with the Youtube Creators Gold Award, for having one million subscribers on YouTube. He took to his Instagram to thank his fans. He wrote, "It had been a journey of tremendous learning for me and with your support, we will touch 10Million for the platinum award."

Our 4th award in our first year. Super excited to share we are awarded the best Indian Restaurant In Abu Dhabi 2019. If you visit UAE visit #NamakByKunalKapur at @DusitThaniAD Thanks @WhatsOnAbuDhabi for the honour. pic.twitter.com/asoTzlHwAD — Kunal Kapur (@ChefKunalKapur) November 28, 2019

