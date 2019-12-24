Ghugni Recipes: Learn To Make This Popular Bihari Dish Easily

Ghugni is a special Bihari food item. This Bihar special dish is savoured as an evening snack and is loved by not just Biharis but people all across the country. This special dish consists of Black gram, dried yellow peas, or dried white peas which are cooked along with the gravy in a traditional eastern Indian style. This dish can be served either with plain rice or poori along with hot onion pakoda or bhajiya. This is one of the most popular Bihari dishes. Other popular dishes of the Bihari cuisine include Bihari kebabs, litti chokha, Bihari boti, Bihari chicken masala, sattu paratha, etc. Listed below are the detailed Ghugni recipes that one can use to make at home:

Bihari Cuisine: Ghugni recipes

Ghugni is savoured by many people in India. This dish is best served when the yellow peas are not over boiled but boiled enough to be soft yet whole. The dish must not be watery but have a semi-thick gravy. The ingredients required to make delicious Ghugni recipes are stated below:

Dried Yellow Peas soaked and drained and boiled 2 cups

Oil 2 tablespoons

One onion and some cumin seeds

1 bay leaf and one finely chopped ginger

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder with 1 chopped tomato

Cumin powder and some coconut sprinkles

2 green chillies and 1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder

How to make the Ghugni recipes?

Firstly you would need a non-stick pan. Add some oil after the pan has been heated for a while. Chop some onion and add cumin seeds, bay leaf, and the onion to the pan and sauté everything till it turns light brown. Next one must add the ginger, turmeric powder, tomato, and a little water and mix. Ensure all the veggies are nicely sautéed till the tomato becomes pulpy. Later add peas and mix it all well. Then add ¼ cup of water and salt. Later, add cumin powder and coconut slices and mix it all together. Lastly, add green chillies, garam masala powder, and mix. For the final stage, cover and cook the dish on medium heat for 5 minutes and then serve the Ghugni hot. Do use these Ghugni recipes to make delicious Ghugni at home.

