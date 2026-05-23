Green Tea Or Black Coffee: Which Is Better For Metabolism And Weight Loss?
Green tea and black coffee are both popular beverage options, especially among people trying to lose weight and boost metabolism. Both drinks are low in calories, but which one is truly more helpful?
- Lifestyle News
- 3 min read
Green tea and black coffee are among the most popular drinks known for boosting metabolism and weight loss. Both beverages contain caffeine and antioxidants that help boost energy levels and support calorie burning. However, the better option depends on a person's lifestyle, caffeine tolerance, and overall health.
Green tea for weight loss and metabolism
Green tea is often considered a popular wellness drink because it contains antioxidants known as catechins. According to the National Institute of Health, these antioxidants promote weight loss by boosting metabolism, enhancing fat-burning, and blocking dietary fat absorption. This hot beverage helps in increasing calorie burning in some individuals, and it is commonly included in weight management routines. It also contains a very moderate amount of caffeine, which increases metabolism without making one too jittery.
Black coffee for weight loss and metabolism
Black coffee is one of the most widely consumed beverages because of its high caffeine content. It helps improve alertness and temporarily boosts metabolism. Some people also prefer black coffee before workouts because caffeine may support energy levels and physical performance. It contains a higher concentration of caffeine compared to green tea. Black coffee provides a more intense metabolism stimulation. It makes the body spend more calories, even while a person is resting. According to Harvard Health Publishing, moderate coffee consumption offers certain health benefits when it is consumed without adding extra sugar.
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Hunger control and cravings
Both beverages are likely to make a person feel full and suppress hunger. Black coffee will suppress the appetite for a few hours, particularly if consumed before eating. Green tea is beneficial for people who are aiming for weight loss because it helps keep the blood sugar level stable, which lowers food cravings. Therefore, in the long run, green tea takes the cake for lowering hunger, and for cutting appetite in the short run, black coffee is quicker.
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Which is better?
Both green tea and black coffee may support metabolism when consumed in moderation as part of a healthy lifestyle. Green tea is often preferred for its antioxidants and lower caffeine content, while black coffee may provide a stronger energy boost. Whatever the preference is, keep in mind that beverages alone will not result in significant weight loss. A balanced diet, exercise, and sufficient sleep also contribute to the overall weight-loss process.