Hack Or Not: Woman Goes Viral For Making Chai In Cooker, Does It Really Work?

Tea is one of the most consumed beverages in Indian households. In most houses, morning begins with a cup of tea and evenings conclude with another. However, there is often a debate about what is the best way to prepare chai. In times when slow cooking is accepted as the best way to make food, a woman has sparked conversation by preparing tea in a pressure cooker.

A ‘mom influencer’ on Instagram, Payal Gurdasani, took to her account to share a video that has sparked widespread conversation online. In the video shared early in the month, she was seen preparing her morning tea in a pressure cooker. The influencer, who boasts a following of 12.3k, began by pouring a cup of water into a thick-bottomed cooker.



She then adds double the milk to the water, along with some tea powder and sugar. She then added a dash of ginger and cardamom to the same cooker. The influencer then closed the cooker, and after 2 whistles, voila, her tea was ready.



Sharing the quick hack, Payal wrote in the caption, “I didn’t plan to make tea in a pressure cooker - I’m just a mom who needed chai FAST. Water. Milk. Tea. Sugar. Ginger. Elaichi. Lid closed. 2 whistles. Done. A full-flavoured chai in under 4 minutes and honestly? It tasted SO good. Motherhood teaches you one thing very clearly —if it saves time and still tastes amazing, it’s a WIN. Try this on chaotic mornings, tired afternoons or “bas chai chahiye abhi” moments. And share this with your chai-obsessed friend who’ll definitely try it.”

The viral video has sparked debate online. While the hack works as a quick preparation for making tea, whether it is a sustainable method or not, left netizens divided. The video has 555k views at the time of publishing and had 2046 likes and 146 comments.



