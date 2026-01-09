Makar Sankranti 2026: How To Prepare Urad Dal Ki Khichdi At Home

Makar Sankranti 2026: This occasion is considered a special and sacred festival in Hinduism. This year, the festival will be observed on January 14. On this day, the Sun enters the Capricorn sign, marking the beginning of Uttarayan. Charity and auspicious deeds are considered especially important on Makar Sankranti. Kite flying is also a ritual associated with Makar Sankranti and people indulge in this activity wholeheartedly.

Another ritual is preparing black urad dal khichdi and donating raw ingredients to the needy.

Why is urad dal khichdi made on Makar Sankranti?

According to religious beliefs, making urad dal khichdi on Makar Sankranti is considered auspicious. It is believed that donating khichdi on this day brings blessings and prosperity to one's home. Khichdi made from black urad dal is not only associated with tradition but is also considered very beneficial for one's health.

Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 14 this year

Ingredients required to make urad dal khichdi on Makar Sankranti

Urad dal khichdi is made using rice and peeled black urad dal. Seasonal vegetables like cauliflower, peas, carrots and potatoes can also be added to it make it fibre rich. Ghee, cumin seeds, asafoetida, turmeric, ginger-green chili paste and whole spices are used in cooking to enhance the flavour of this staple Sankranti dish.

Urad dal ki khichdi is prepared on Makar Sankranti | Image: X

How to make urad dal khichdi?

Wash the rice and black gram (black gram) and soak them together in water for 15 to 20 minutes before staring the cooking process.

Heat ghee in a pressure cooker, add cumin seeds, asafoetida, bay leaves, cloves and cinnamon and sauté until fragrant. Then, add ginger and green chili paste and lightly sauté.

Add the chopped vegetables and cook over medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes. Then, drain the soaked rice and lentils and add them to the pressure cooker.

Add turmeric and salt to taste. To make the khichdi soft, add twice the amount of water as the lentils and rice.

Close the lid of the cooker and cook over medium heat for 2 to 3 whistles. After turning off the heat, let the pressure in the cooker release naturally and then gently stir the khichdi.