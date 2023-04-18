Heat Wave In India: 5 Summer Drinks To Keep You Hydrated

The season has changed and the temperatures have started soaring. Hydration is key when it comes to pockets of summer when the heat wave is descending rapidly. While water is essential, it is also necessary to keep the taste buds satisfied with a wide array of drinks that pack in both flavour and nutrition, while simultaneously hydrating the body in the sizzling heat. Beat the heat this summer with these desi drinks.

Buttermilk



Buttermilk or chaanch, is a go-to choice in several Indian households, not just for the soaring summers, but also as a much loved accompaniment to heavy meals. The reason behind this is that buttermilk serves as a palette cleanser of sorts in between bites of oil-heavy foods. Though oil-heavy foods may not be a first choice in the thick of summer, the refreshing and cooling properties of this salty light weight drink, make it a top choice to battle the summer heat.

Lassi



Next in this list of summer drinks is Lassi. The great thing about Lassi is that it can be decadent and nourishing at the same time. With its yoghurt-base and a thick smoothie like consistency, it makes one feel full and satiated on consumption, while also ensuring to pack in flavour with each hearty sip. The strong dose of probiotics in a glass, too don't not hurt the body. Lassi can appease those with a sweet tooth while also being as malleable to those looking for a salty filling snack. Lassi is also very versatile, serving as a palette canvas for add-on flavours, ranging from a touch of mint to a splash of rooh afza.

Lemonade



Lemonade, more colloquially called nimbu paani, holds a permanent and customary spot on a list for summer drinks. The lemon base gives a tangy freshness coupled in with the benefits of vitamin C. Lemonade versatile in terms of how healthy or indulgent it can be. A healthier option, for those looking for some health benefits without compromising on taste, would be to switch out the spoonfuls of sugar for a small splash of honey.

Aampanna



Aampanna, also a tangy favourite, is packed full of antioxidants, specially concocted to beat the Indian summer heat. Made from unripe mangoes, the drink often incorporates strong notes of mint, adding to the cooling sensation. The roasted and boiled mangoes add a unique peppery flavour, making this drink stand out in the endless sea of yellow and green drinks suggested during summers.

Cucumber and mint mojito



An obvious array of cooling ingredients filling up a mason jar of ice, topped with your favourite sweetener can never go wrong. Cucumber and mint is a classic combination, the subtle flavours of both complimenting each other in complete sync. A fizzy spin to the drink can be added with a soda base instead of plain water, with honey being a worthy substitute for sugar here as well.



Though refreshing and largely nourishing, it is very easy for these concoctions at hand to charter in to unhealthy territories. Additionally, one must not forget the irreplaceable benefits of drinking atleast 2 to 3 litres of water on a daily basis. Hydration is key, in beating the heat.