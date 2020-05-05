Salma Hayek's Vitamin C Rich Cocktail Is Just The De-stressing Recipe You Need Today

Actor Salma Hayek recently took to Instagram to reveal the recipe of a Vitamin C rich smoothie or cocktail. She can be seen laying out step-by-step guidelines as to how to get a delicious and extremely healthy drink for yourself in this quarantine. She can also be heard stating the health benefits of each of the ingredient that is added to the drink.

Salma Hayek’s cocktail/smoothie

Salma Hayek uploaded a cooking video where she could be seen making a proper alcoholic smoothie with a few easily available ingredients. In the video put up, she can be seen sitting around a kitchen counter with all the necessary items laid down in front of her. She starts off by stating that the smoothie or cocktail is something packed with vitamin C and will also successfully refresh the consumer.

In the first step towards making the drink, Salma Hayek can be seen adding loads of cut kiwi into the blender. She mentions that the fruit is extremely rich in vitamin C and hence must be consumed. She then proceeds to add a few mint leaves (as per requirement). She mentions that mint leaves are great for digestion while they also keep your body cool in summers. In the next step, Salma Hayek can be seen adding a few cut pieces of ginger as she mentions its digestive and respiratory properties. The Frida actor can then be seen adding ample cubes of ice with a portion of Salvacion which she mentions is similar to Tequila. She can be seen blending all of them together to get a delicious looking green cocktail.

Read Salma Hayek Says She Was Instructed To Dumb Herself Down By Directors

Also read Salma Hayek Paints A Rainbow Over Her Face To Show Support For NHS And Healthcare Workers

In the caption for the post, Salma Hayek can be seen talking about adding lemon to the drink which according to her is an important ingredient for the taste. She has also added bloopers towards the end of the video where she can be seen hilariously messing up the lines. She can be seen gaining a lot of appreciation for the recipe and her narration in the comments section of the post. Have a look at the video from Salma Hayek’s Instagram here.

Read Salma Hayek's No-makeup Look Goes Viral, Fan Says She Looks "immortal" Like Keanu Reeves

Also read Salma Hayek Displays Her Flexibility As She Performs Yoga

Image Courtesy: Salma Hayek Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.