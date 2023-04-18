Last Updated:

Caffeinated Drinks To Diuretic Food: Edibles To Avoid During Summer Season

Summer is here and so are the heatwaves. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shared a list of food items that should be avoided during this period.

Hardika Gupta
Food items to avoid during heatwave
1/11
Image: Shutterstock

Summer is here and so are the heatwaves. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shared a list of food items that should be avoided during this period. Take a look. 

Food items to avoid during heatwave
2/11
Image: Shutterstock

Caffeinated drinks like tea and coffee is a big no during heatwave. Caffeine increases blood flow to the kidneys, allowing them to flush out more water from bodies. 

Food items to avoid during heatwave
3/11
Image: Shutterstock

Consuming Non-vegetarian food including fish, red meat, chicken and eggs among others during heatwave can cause dehydration since it takes time to digest. 

Food items to avoid during heatwave
4/11
Image: Shutterstock

Fried food, spicy food and junk food items like samosas, french fries, and momos among others can make a person feel sluggish and slow. These food items trigger acne and pimple outbreak. 

Food items to avoid during heatwave
5/11
Image: Shutterstock

Dry fruits have high sugar content, which increases body heat. 

Food items to avoid during heatwave
6/11
Image: Shutterstock

Food items that are highly processed and are high in sugar should be avoided. The list includes candy bars, doughnuts, muffins, breads, pasta and grains. 

Food items to avoid during heatwave
7/11
Image: Shutterstock

While Icecream is considered a summer food item, it has its own disadvantages. Eating ice cream or other cold food items will lead to the human body overcompensating by increasing its core temperature.

Food items to avoid during heatwave
8/11
Image: Shutterstock

Alcohol and other soft drinks contain dehydrating properties. It is advised that one should avoid consuming alcohol during this period. 

Food items to avoid during heatwave
9/11
Image: Shutterstock

During this period, diuretic food should be avoided as they can flush out the water out of the body. Food items like fennel, artichokes and asparagus are diuretic. 

Food items to avoid during heatwave
10/11
Image: Shutterstock

Dark chocolate has a higher amount of caffeine present in them. Surprisingly, it's more than both milk and white chocolates. Consuming dark chocolate during summers might lead to increased high rate,

Food items to avoid during heatwave
11/11
Image: Shutterstock

Stale food should completely be avoided. In high temperature, bacteria grows faster on food. Consuming stale food might lead to stomach-related problems.

