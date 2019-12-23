Here's How You Can Make Kerala's Famous Banana Chips At Home

Kerala is famous for a variety of reasons. Their crispy and tasty banana chips are hugely popular and eaten widely across the country. Their banana chips are very different from the regular chips available at various stores. They are called the Nendran banana chips or Ethakka Uperri. These chips are different as they are made with coconut oil rather than the normal oil. They are also made with special types of bananas that add on to the crispiness of the chips. Listed below is the perfect method of making Kerala's famous banana chips at home.

READ:Kerala Food: The Delicious Dishes From Famous Kerala Sadya

Kerala: How to make the famous Banana chips at home

READ:Vedic Conference In Kerala From Jan 2, Arif Mohammed Khan To Inaugurate

For making these crispy chips, you would require certain ingredients. One must check that the bananas are completely unripe with a green outlook. One would also need salt and water in a bowl mixed well. On the other hand, a small solution of turmeric powder and water should be kept separately.

Nendran bananas

Salt

Water

Turmeric

Coconut oil

Mandoline slicer

A strainer

Mesh screen

Kitchen towels

Preparation and the method of making crispy Kerala banana chips

One would first need to heat the flame and place a cooking bowl with 1.5 cups of coconut oil. Ensure that the flame is on medium. On the other hand, one must pre hand keep a large bowl with 4 cups water and add 1 teaspoon turmeric powder. Peel the bananas and dip them into this water for 30 minutes. Ensure the bananas are soaked completely. On the other side, take ½ cup water in a bowl along with 1 tablespoon of salt. Next, take the mandarin slicer and start slicing bananas into the frier. After the chips are semi-done, add the saltwater solution to the oil. At the last stage, cover the pan with a mesh lid. Uncover the pan once done and remove the chips onto the kitchen towels. The chips are now ready to be savored.

READ:Best Kerala Food Restaurants In Mumbai That You Can Visit Any Time