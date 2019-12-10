Kerala Food: The Delicious Dishes From Famous Kerala Sadya

The Kerala Sadya is a feast that is celebrated in the region of Kerala and neighboring parts. It consists of a variety of dishes that are served on a leaf. This feast is of huge importance to all the Malayalis. For this feast, numerous traditional vegetarian dishes are usually served on a banana leaf in Kerala as lunch. In Malayalam, Sadhya means banquet and this feast is part of Onam, the state festival of Kerala. Listed below are some of the delicious dishes served in the Kerala Sadya-

The lip-smacking dishes in Kerala Sadya

1) Upperi

This dish holds the utmost importance. It basically includes a handful of banana chips. These are not ordinary banana chips but chips made out of coconut oil. The banana chips are thinly sliced and added to coconut oil where they are fried and seasoned later with salt. This Kerala dish is one of the favourite dishes of the Malayalis. This dish is also called upperi or kaya varuthathu in Malayalam.

2) Ellisheri

Amongst the other dishes and pickles served comes the Ellisheri. This dish is made with pumpkin, red beans and tons of coconut. A puree is made out of it and eaten with other side dishes, chutneys, and sweets. This dish is full of flavour and will leave you wanting more. It is usually eaten with rice and contains chilies. It is prepared for Onam and also served during weddings. This is a special Kerala Sadya dish and is served on the banana leaf that is first well cleaned and used as a plate.

3) Pulissery

This lip-smacking Kerala dish is made of curd and choice of vegetables can be added, ranging from pumpkin to cucumber. The dish is garnished with tons of coconut and is part of the Kerala Sadya. People also prefer adding garlic, shallots, cumin seeds, and green chilies and mixing it all into a fine paste to add to the dish.

