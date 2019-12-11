Jain Pizzas: Top 3 Outlets That Serve Tasty Jain Pizzas In Mumbai

The city of Mumbai is one place where people are constantly busy savoring delicious dishes. Be it street food or fine dining, the people of Mumbai always want something different and tasty. With the Jain population increasing in the city, there are plenty of cafes and restaurants which have come up with some great Jain menus. Jains consume food that is void of onions, carrots, potatoes, garlic and a variety of other underground vegetables. Listed below are some of the great Jain Pizza places in Mumbai.

Best Jain pizzas in Mumbai

1) Indigo Deli

This is one of the best places to try some great Jain pizzas. The chic decor and vibrant ambiance will leave you spellbound. They also serve a variety of other Jain dishes too. They are also known for their desserts. They have multiple outlets in the city and are always trying to serve something new to their customers.

2) Gustoso

This is another great place that serves some amazing Jain pizzas. Their signature margarita pizza is worth trying and loaded with cheese. They also have some other great Jain dishes to try. Their decor is modern and pleasant. They also serve some amazing quirky dessert varieties.

3) 1441 Pizzeria

They serve some of the best woodfire pizzas in the city. They have pizzas for everybody and Jains too. They make the pizzas right in front of you and you can choose from their multiple toppings. Their technique of spinning the pizza dough with skill leaves their customers staring in awe.

