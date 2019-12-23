Best Places In Mumbai To Enjoy Most Exotic And Delicious Veg Pizza

There are a number of places around the city that offer a variety of delicious pizzas. What is rare is a good vegetarian pizza. There are a few places that offer great veg pizzas. Have a look at the options here.

Best places to have veg pizza

1. Pizza Kitchen By 1Tablespoon

The best part about Pizza Kitchen By 1Tablespoon is the variety of crust options available here. The Quattro Formaggi is one of the best things to have here. You also need to have the classic New Style Pizza. It has the most exotic toppings to offer. The place is around Matunga East. It might cost you around 600 per pizza.

2. Joey’s Pizza

Joey’s Pizza is one of the most famous pizza joints around the city. The place is famous mainly for the variety of non-vegetarian options available. It has the perfect blend of desi and Italian flavours. The Paneer Makhni pizza is the vegetarian option to have here. The pizza is loaded with cheese and is not very expensive either. It is almost always crowded, so visit accordingly. It is located in Andheri West.

3. Pizza By The Bay

Another great option when it comes to veg pizzas. Pizza By The Bay is famous for the location and the view it offers. It is a great option to consider as it is also easy to find. The thing to try out here is the Bombay Masala pizza. It is a little expensive but is totally worth the price. There are also a variety of crust options available here. It is next to Marine Drive in Churchgate.

4. Ray’s Café & Pizzeria

The place is in one of the most famous places in the city. It is peaceful and offers a great variety of pizzas. The toppings on certain pizzas here will simply steal your heart. It offers traditional pizza with dried tomatoes. The eatery is placed at Hill Road in Bandra West.

5. Francesco’s Pizzeria

Francesco’s Pizzeria offers a few of the most authentic Italian pizzas. The best part about this place is the variety of options available when it comes to vegetarian pizza. One of the most famous ones here is the Pizza Primavera. It also has a few of the most exotic toppings that could possibly go one a pizza. It is placed at Warden Road, Kemps Corner.

