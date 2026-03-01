Holi 2026: Colourful Snacks To Add To Your Holi Party Menu

Holi is one of the most widely celebrated festivals across the country. Unlike other celebrations, the festival shifts focus from the traditions to community participation and the coming together of people. People wish other with vibrant gulal, children adorn the streets with balloon fights and snacks are laid out for everyone to have, together. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 4. As families gear up to celebrate the festival of colours, some people host Holi parties. This year, go beyond the usual fare and add colourful snacks that not only look festive but also delight the taste buds. Add these colourful snacks to your menu for an even more delightful and fun-filled celebration.

Rainbow dhokla



Representative Image | Freepik

Give the classic Gujarati favourite a Holi makeover by layering dhokla batter in different natural colours. Use spinach puree for green, beetroot for pink and turmeric for yellow. When sliced, the rainbow layers make for a visually stunning and healthy snack that fits perfectly with the Holi theme.

Red and pink gujiya

Representative Image | Freepik

Gujiya is a Holi staple, but you can experiment with colourful outer shells by kneading the dough with beetroot or carrot juice. The natural tints add a festive flair while keeping the flavours traditional. Serve them alongside the classic khoya version for variety.

Colourful idlis



Representative Image | Freepik

Add vegetable purees to idli batter to create pink, green and yellow mini idlis. Toss them in tempered mustard seeds and curry leaves for a quick, bite-sized snack that is both vibrant and easy to serve at large gatherings.

Advertisement

Thandai, but edible

Representative Image | Freepik

Also Read: Holi Special Thandai Recipe Without Bhang

Inspired by the iconic Holi drink, thandai cupcakes infused with cardamom, saffron and nuts can be topped with pastel-coloured frosting. They bring together the essence of tradition and a modern dessert twist, making them a hit among younger guests.

Advertisement

Appetising fruit chaat

A bowl of fruit chaat featuring watermelon, kiwi, oranges, pomegranate and grapes naturally adds colour to your table. Sprinkle chaat masala and a dash of lemon juice for that tangy kick. It’s refreshing and balances out the fried indulgences.

Papdi chaat platter

Representative Image | Freepik

Arrange papdi, boiled potatoes, chickpeas and vibrant chutneys in a layered, deconstructed style. The green mint chutney, brown tamarind chutney and bright red pomegranate seeds create a riot of colours reminiscent of gulal.

Colourful bread rolls