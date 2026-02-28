Holi Special Thandai Recipe Without Bhang

Holi celebration feels incomplete without a glass of thandai. Some prefer to mix this Holi special drink with bhang to get a high, thandai can also be prepared without it. This way, even children can have it without any guilt or fear. The festival of colours marks the change in season and with the temperature rising, thandai not only cools the body, but the nuts and spices added to it are also considered healthy. While premix thandai is also available in markets, it could be adulterated with preservatives and chemicals. Here's how you can prepare Holi special thandai at home.

Thandai is prepared and served on Holi | Image: Freepik

Ingredients of thandai

Milk

Sugar

Almonds

Cashews

Pistachios

Poppy seeds

Fennel seeds

Black pepper

Green cardamom

Watermelon seeds

Saffron

Dried rose petals

How to make thandai?

– Soak almonds, cashews, pistachios, poppy seeds, fennel seeds, watermelon seeds, and black pepper in water for at least 4 to 5 hours. If there's less time on hand, soak these food items in lukewarm water for 1 hour.

– Peel the soaked almonds. Now, put all the soaked ingredients in a mixer. Add rose petals and a little milk to make a fine and smooth paste. The finer the paste, your thandai will be more flavourful.

Thandai made without bhang can be enjoyed by kids too | Image: Freepik

– Heat 1 litre of milk. When the milk comes to a boil, add the sugar and saffron soaked in milk. Let it simmer for 5-7 minutes until the milk thickens slightly.

– Now, add the prepared nut paste to the milk and mix well. Stir for 2-3 minutes more to allow the flavor of the spices to fully infuse the milk. Then, turn off the heat and let the mixture cool to room temperature.

– When the mixture has cooled, strain it through a muslin cloth or a fine sieve. This will remove any fibers, resulting in a perfectly smooth thandai. Refrigerate the prepared drink for 2-3 hours.