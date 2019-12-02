Hot Chocolate Offered By These Cafes In New Delhi Will Leave You Awestruck

Hot Chocolate melts the heart and leaves the person in the world of serenity. Well, to keep relishing this peaceful feeling, a true hot chocolate lover always keeps searching for a perfect place to enjoy it. New Delhi has some of the greatest cafes that offer the best hot chocolate that a person must experience once in their lifetime. Here are a few best cafes to visit for Hot Chocolate in the capital-

Chocolateria San Churros

For the people who have not tried hot chocolate ever, this place will make them addicted to it. It is located in GK-2, M Block Market and it is open till 10 pm. Once a person starts drinking hot chocolate at this place they never stop visiting Chocolateria San Churros over and over again.

Choko La

Choko La is amongst the most heartwarming places to visit when it comes to enjoying a hot chocolate sip. This marvellous place keeps a one-week hot chocolate festival, at their Cyber Hub outlet which proves that they are the best in the hot chocolate business. They offer a good choice of six chocolate drinks out of which Cinnamon and/or Hazelnut hot chocolate always leaves the consumer in awe. It is located in; 67, Khan Market, Rabindra Nagar, New Delhi.

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Being amongst the most underrated cafes it is still a perfect choice for enjoying a coffee or hot chocolate. However, people always get confused by the name of Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. But, apart from the quality of coffee, they also serve Delhi's one of the best hot chocolate. It is mouth-watering and creamy. The feeling of enjoying this dish is similar to diving in a river of chocolate. This amazing cafe can be found in; 2, Nelson Mandela Marg Upper Ground Floor, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi and it is opened till 11 PM.

