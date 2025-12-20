Suffering From Throat Congestion? Here Are Food To Eat And Avoid

Foods to eat if you are suffering from throat infection | Image: Freepik

The harsh winter weather is upon us, and so is the flu season. With mercury dipping, several people suffer from cold, cough and sore throat that comes with a compromised immunity. While most are manageable with a few lifestyle changes and antibiotics, living with a sore throat can be irritating and can make it difficult to swallow, speak or even sleep peacefully. While medication can offer relief, what you eat during this time plays a crucial role in soothing your throat and speeding up recovery. While some food items can soothe the throat, some others can make the congestion worse.

Recommended food items to help soothe throat infections

Warm fluids are a classic solution. Soups, broths and stews help thin mucus, making it easier to expel. Chicken soup, in particular, has anti-inflammatory properties and provides hydration, both essential during a cold.

Ginger is another powerful ingredient known for its warming and anti-inflammatory effects. Ginger tea or adding fresh ginger to meals can help soothe an irritated throat and reduce congestion.

Turmeric, with its natural antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, can be consumed in warm milk or soups. Turmeric milk is a must-have in your winter diet, irrespective of throat infection.

Warm drinks with spices are recommeded for people suffering from sore throat | Image: X

Honey works as a natural throat soother. A spoonful of honey or honey mixed with warm water or herbal tea can coat the throat, ease irritation and reduce coughing. Herbal teas such as tulsi, chamomile or peppermint are also beneficial as they help open nasal passages and calm throat discomfort.

Soft, easy-to-swallow foods like khichdi, porridge, oats and mashed vegetables are ideal when the throat feels sore. These foods are gentle on the throat and provide necessary nutrients without causing irritation.



Vitamin C-rich fruits like oranges, amla and kiwi can boost immunity, but it’s best to consume them at room temperature.

Avoid these food items while suffering from throat congestion

Dairy products are often best avoided during throat congestion. Milk, cheese and ice cream may increase mucus production, making congestion feel worse for some people.

Cold foods and beverages can further irritate the throat and should be avoided.

Fried and oily foods can aggravate inflammation and slow digestion, putting additional stress on the body when it’s already fighting an infection.



Avoid consuming cold items while suffering from congestion | Image: Freepik

Spicy foods may cause throat irritation and trigger coughing in sensitive individuals.